Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$144.29.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.94, for a total transaction of C$3,078,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,420,851.43.

Shares of TRI traded up C$2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$156.01. 376,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,221. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$146.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$133.07. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$99.11 and a 52 week high of C$156.34. The company has a market cap of C$75.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.