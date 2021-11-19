Thor Gjerdrum Sells 4,560 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $330,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Thor Gjerdrum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, Thor Gjerdrum sold 5,900 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $436,895.00.
- On Monday, September 13th, Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $1,504,495.72.
AMRK stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $791.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.48. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have weighed in on AMRK shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.
About A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
