Thor Gjerdrum Sells 4,560 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $330,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thor Gjerdrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Thor Gjerdrum sold 5,900 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $436,895.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $1,504,495.72.

AMRK stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $791.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.48. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMRK shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

