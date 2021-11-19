ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Major Shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc Sells 30,000 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $625,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gs Investment Strategies, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ThredUp alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $983,000.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 45,287 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $934,270.81.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $969,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,082 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $516,453.74.

On Friday, November 5th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $544,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 24,981 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $524,351.19.

On Monday, November 1st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $651,900.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $61,299.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $25,668,000.00.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $19.45 on Friday. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. Equities analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ThredUp by 364.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 25.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDUP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.