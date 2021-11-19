Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW opened at $46.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.