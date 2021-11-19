Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4 Million Position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,266 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTBI. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTBI stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $514.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Equities analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,998 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $83,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,052 shares in the company, valued at $360,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,718 shares of company stock worth $361,405. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

