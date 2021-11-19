Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,554 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Bloom Energy worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BE opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 3.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,374,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $55,992.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,774 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.19.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

