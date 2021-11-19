Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of Ingevity worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ingevity by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT opened at $78.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.60.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

