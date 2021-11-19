Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 503 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $633,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,860,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MicroStrategy by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,969,000 after buying an additional 95,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in MicroStrategy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,062,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,389,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSTR. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $566.88.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total value of $3,106,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $25,986,375. 25.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $727.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $697.51 and its 200 day moving average is $635.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.61. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $209.11 and a one year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

