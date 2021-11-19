Thunder Token (TT) Trading 3.5% Higher This Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $106.36 million and approximately $35.31 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00017691 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.00230141 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000935 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

