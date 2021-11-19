TigerCash Market Cap Hits $803,873.89 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TigerCash has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $803,873.89 and approximately $4.06 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.41 or 0.00857613 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

