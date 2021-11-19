Timothy J. Landon Sells 450 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Timothy J. Landon sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $11,097.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of APEI traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 126,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,218. The firm has a market cap of $443.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.
American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.
American Public Education Company Profile
American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.
See Also: Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.