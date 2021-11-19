Timothy J. Landon Sells 450 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Timothy J. Landon sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $11,097.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of APEI traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 126,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,218. The firm has a market cap of $443.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 137.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,751 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 93.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after acquiring an additional 729,933 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 28.8% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 221,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,981,000 after acquiring an additional 168,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 357,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 103,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

