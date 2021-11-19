Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TITUF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 18,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,543. Titanium has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.

About Titanium

Titanium Corp., Inc engages in the development of technology to recover heavy minerals and bitumen. It is focused on recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals and water lost to tailings ponds from oil sands mining operations. The firm involves in the research and development of separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings.

