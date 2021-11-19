Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report $126.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $128.10 million and the lowest is $124.53 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $100.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $480.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.98 million to $482.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $532.20 million, with estimates ranging from $504.57 million to $555.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on TVTY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

TVTY stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,319. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after buying an additional 237,650 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,389,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.