Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.390-$23.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.29 billion-$17.29 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tokyo Electron from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $133.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.78. Tokyo Electron has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $133.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Tokyo Electron will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.