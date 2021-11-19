Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.390-$23.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.29 billion-$17.29 billion.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tokyo Electron from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.
OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $133.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.78. Tokyo Electron has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $133.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.08.
About Tokyo Electron
Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.
