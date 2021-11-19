TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the October 14th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 114.1 days.
TomTom stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812. TomTom has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29.
About TomTom
Featured Story: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.