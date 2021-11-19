TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the October 14th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 114.1 days.

TomTom stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812. TomTom has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29.

Get TomTom alerts:

About TomTom

TomTom NV develops location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment engages in developing and selling location based application components such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.