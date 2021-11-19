Tony Pearson Sells 1,400,000 Shares of Cellnet Group Limited (ASX:CLT) Stock

Cellnet Group Limited (ASX:CLT) insider Tony Pearson sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04), for a total transaction of A$82,600.00 ($59,000.00).

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 4.76%.

Cellnet Group Limited engages in the distribution, warehousing, and logistics businesses primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company sources and distributes brands of lifestyle technology products, including mobile phones, gaming, tablets, and notebooks/hybrid accessories through retail and business channels; and fulfillment services to the mobile telecommunications and retail industries.

