Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Receives $22.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

TPZEF stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

