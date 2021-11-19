TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Shares Gap Down to $48.96

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.96, but opened at $47.06. TotalEnergies shares last traded at $47.64, with a volume of 16,958 shares changing hands.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Monday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. As a group, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.7843 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.