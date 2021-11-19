Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,389,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,386 shares of company stock valued at $501,771,069 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

GOOG stock opened at $3,021.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,853.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,686.88. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,032.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.