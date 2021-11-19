Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.