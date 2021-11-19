Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,535 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.5% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 29.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 398.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 32,592 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $242,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $9,365,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 152,267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,686,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $110.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

