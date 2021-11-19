Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.5% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after buying an additional 786,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,255,623,000 after purchasing an additional 346,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS opened at $206.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $179.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.92.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

