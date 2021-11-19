Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Increases Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 449.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after buying an additional 39,685 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after buying an additional 250,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $144.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $147.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

