Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Townsquare Media posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 59.48% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Townsquare Media by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,157. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $221.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

