Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Townsquare Media posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 59.48% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Townsquare Media by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,157. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $221.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.