Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 19,786 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,081% compared to the average daily volume of 1,676 call options.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Drive Shack by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Drive Shack by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Drive Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DS opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $199.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.33. Drive Shack has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.37 million during the quarter.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.