TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Jane M. Cronin Acquires 300 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TDG stock traded down $24.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $635.66. 6,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.27, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $633.27. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $517.37 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $695.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

