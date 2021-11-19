Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Lowered to C$0.20 at Canaccord Genuity

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TV. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.26.

TV opened at C$0.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The company has a market cap of C$183.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

