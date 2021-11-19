TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,239 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $131,014,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,335,000 after buying an additional 188,734 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 966.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,519,000 after buying an additional 178,322 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,617 shares of company stock worth $4,861,432 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $143.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $146.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

AFG has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

