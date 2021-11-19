TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after acquiring an additional 169,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Ovintiv stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 3.67. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $40.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

