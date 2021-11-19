TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 1.0% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.7% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

NOW stock opened at $677.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a PE ratio of 620.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $661.75 and a 200 day moving average of $586.95. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,418 shares of company stock valued at $15,754,455. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

