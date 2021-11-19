TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Invests $945,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Raine Capital LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $188.09 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $131.50 and a one year high of $188.69. The company has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.50.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

