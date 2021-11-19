TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Cerner by 141.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 58.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the second quarter worth $59,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cerner during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 180.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $76.45. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.