Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Acquires 41 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $473.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $430.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.75.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.88.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.