Tru St Partnership, L.P. Sells 75,000 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,144,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tru St Partnership, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00.

Shares of IART stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $68.40. 6,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,287. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.14.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IART. BTIG Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

