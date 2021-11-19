Truist Boosts OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $60.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of ONEW traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,754. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $823.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 3.59.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,920. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth $108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 34.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 18.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

