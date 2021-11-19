Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 1,600 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,771 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.7% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $23,066,012 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $127.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.