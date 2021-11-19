Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

KO opened at $55.41 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $239.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,496 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

