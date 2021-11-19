Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,212 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.4% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 17,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after buying an additional 1,735,234 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $92,111,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $94.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $259.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

