Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,944 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

Shares of UNP opened at $240.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $244.34.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

