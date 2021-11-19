Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 640,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Baxter International stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.40. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

