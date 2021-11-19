Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 192 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $198.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.81. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

