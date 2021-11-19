Tsfg LLC Acquires 2,952 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 189.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,782,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $504,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.04. 2,037,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,034. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $33.10.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.