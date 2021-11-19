Tsfg LLC Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 3.7% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after buying an additional 186,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,055,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after buying an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,583,000 after buying an additional 445,786 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $937,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,351 shares of company stock worth $15,792,964. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.25. 10,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,537. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

