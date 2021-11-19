Tsfg LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.01. 2,690,998 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.22.

