Tsfg LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.1% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 94,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $295,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.27. The stock had a trading volume of 23,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,247. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.01 and a 1-year high of $168.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

