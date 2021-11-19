Tsfg LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 261,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,851,000 after purchasing an additional 23,093 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Rinet Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,256,019. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $44.47 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.96.

