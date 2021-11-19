Tsfg LLC Purchases 83 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.48. 37,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,039,111. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.03 and its 200-day moving average is $167.52. The company has a market capitalization of $427.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $142.86 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

