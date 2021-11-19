Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Enerplus (TSE:ERF) a C$13.50 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.50 price objective on Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Enerplus to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.89.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a PE ratio of -22.70. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$2.99 and a 52 week high of C$13.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -25.04%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$616,035.96.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

