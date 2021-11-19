Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of TUFN opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.16% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

