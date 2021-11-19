Tullow Oil’s (TUWOY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TUWOY. Canaccord Genuity raised Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.25.

Shares of TUWOY opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

